Bamber Bridge £3.5m facelift work on track for completion

Improvement works in the centre of Bamber Bridge have been underway for months.

What's happening?

Work in Bamber Bridge

Work has been underway since last year on a £3.5m overhaul to the centre of Bamber Bridge. The scheme involves making Station Road a more welcoming pedestrian-friendly area with wider footpaths, improved crossings and more on-street parking.

There is also an ornamental tree and a ‘wall of fame’ featuring the names of 300 ‘Briggers’. Funding is from the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal.

Why is it needed?

The aim is to support local businesses by creating an environment where people want to spend time and money.

What’s the latest?

Latest work has been concentrated around the junction of Collins Road, Brownedge Road and Station Road. It has involved constructing new footways with new higher specification kerbs and paving.

New traffic signal equipment has also been installed, which will be switched on soon.

What do they say?

Phill Wilson, project manager said: “The remaining work mainly involves the southern section, heading towards the railway line, which will be constructed to the same specification as the northern section. This work is expected to continue through to mid-October.”

“We’re doing everything we can to minimise the disruption while this work is carried out, and thank people for their patience and understanding.”