Stardom awaits for five-year-old William after starring in a national television advert for Ribby Hall Village

A future in television could very well be the destination for one young Longridge lad after starring in a national television advert for one of Lancashire’s top holiday attractions.

Five-year-old William Bamber, from Longridge, is one of the stars of Ribby Hall Village’s latest national advert after being put forward by his mum Joanna Bamber.

William turns his attention to the ice cream.

Joanna, a Holiday Experience Manager at Ribby Hall, near Kirkham, put William forward – along with his one-year-old brother Harrison – for the advert after hearing about plans for the in-house advert, called ‘It’s Moments Like This’.

Joanna said: “I heard about ‘It’s Moments Like This’ and thought it seemed like a great opportunity.”

The 30 second clip, which was produced by Longridge resident Matthew Worthington and filmed across six days last October, shows William doing what every five-year-old wishes they could do and devouring a huge ice cream.

“I love Ribby Hall Village, it’s my favourite place and I love the swimming pool,” William said when speaking to the News.

“Being in the advert was really fun, my friends keep telling me they have seen me!

“It’s like being famous. The big ice cream was delicious too.”

William’s younger brother Harrison can be seen in the ad enjoying life in the holiday village’s playing area, complete with paint all over his hands and face in a way only toddlers know how to do.

For William, the future could now involve continued involvement in production if media experts’ opinions are anything to go by.

Mum Joanna said: “We have had quite a few comments on it all; it’s gone down really well.”

She added: “A few people at Media City in Salford said I should get William enrolled with a child talent’s agency.

“I’m going to look at getting him involved with it to hopefully get him some more fun things to do like this.”

Regarding the advert, Managing Director Mark Partington said: “At Ribby Hall Village we pride ourselves on offering the very best and most authentic experiences to our guests and feel incredibly proud that this is now represented in our new TV advert.

“We are also excited that we have been able to use the skills of our staff to produce such a high quality film that we feel represents who we truly are.”