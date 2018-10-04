LUMPS jubilee walk is silver lining for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Members of LUMPS (Longridge Unaffiliated Mountaineering and Peregrination Society) celebrated the silver jubilee of the group’s foundation by taking part in its 25th annual 20 Miles/20 Pubs Walk, raising £11,600 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

It brings the total amount of money raised by the walk since its inception to £163,250, which has gone to various charities and local good causes.

This year’s walk followed a circular route from Longridge to Thornley, Chipping, Knowle Green, Ribchester and back to Longridge, had 402 participants dressed in special event T-shirts.

Organised by founder and chairman Ian Thompson, it was the society’s first ever walk in support of Rosemere Cancer Foundation, a charity chosen following Ian’s diagnosis with bowel cancer last year.

He was referred for treatment at Rosemere Cancer Centre, at the Royal Preston Hospital.

Ian said: “We have supported other cancer charities in the past but I was treated so well at Rosemere Cancer Centre that we decided to help Rosemere Cancer Foundation this year.

"On behalf of the charity and the LUMPS team, I would like to thank all the pubs and farmers who supported our 2018 walk and a special thanks to the all the people who turned out to raise such a fantastic amount."