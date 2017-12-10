'Suspicious' vehicle fire under investigation

A fire which took over a van it is now under formal investigation.

A fire engine from Hyndburn attended the scene of the fire in Padiham Road, Clitheroe, at 7:41pm on Saturday evening (December 9).

Fire crew, equipped with breathing apparatus, used two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

The extent of the damage is currently unknown but the cause of the fire is at the centre of a formal investigation.

A spokesman from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire was of suspicious origin and an investigation is underway."