Thought 2017 was wet? You're right!

Here’s proof of what you already thought you knew...last year was the third wettest year Lancashire has experienced since records began.

That is according to Chipping-based weather expert Muriel Lord, a Met Office weather recorder.

Muriel Lord recorded the rainfall data.

Data from Muriel’s farm near Parlick Fell has revealed 1,936 millimetres (mm) of rain fell in the area last year; only 2000 with 1946.4mm 2012 with 1984mm were wetter.

Muriel said: “Last year was the third wettest in the last 48 years. Every month was been above average bar three; it’s been constantly wet throughout the year.

"It has seen farming in the local area badly affected and disrupted.”

In November last year we reported that half a metre of rain – or 19.7ins – fell in September and October.

October was the wettest of the year and third wettest October ever seeing 257.3mm of rain.