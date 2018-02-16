REGIONAL: Fracking plans outlined for Altcar Moss

An energy company has submitted plans exploring the possibility of drilling shale gas.

Aurora Energy Resources has submitted a scoping request to Lancashire County Council for a proposed exploratory well site located on Altcar Moss, to the north of the village of Great Altcar in West Lancashire.

The company is now engaging with the public around the proposed plans, including meeting with local elected representatives and hosting public information events for residents.

Saturday (February 17) will see a public information day held at Haskayne Village Hall in School Lane from midday to 6pm. Members of the project team will be available to explain the proposals and also answer any questions you may have.

Ian Roche, Managing Director, Aurora Energy Resources, said: “The discovery of shale gas has opened a new chapter in the hydrocarbon story of NW England that stretches back to the discovery of the Formby oil field, almost 80 years ago.

"The UK will require gas for decades to come and the potential to develop a new source of indigenous supply will bring benefits, both nationally and locally, though the provision of tax revenues, skilled jobs and opportunities for local businesses in the supply chain.

"The UK has a long and exemplary record in the regulation of oil & gas activities both onshore and offshore and residents can be reassured that the proposed activities will be conducted safely and with minimal impact on people or the environment.”

Members of the public can get in contact with Aurora over the plans by ringing 0800 170 1550 or emailing info@altcarmoss.co.uk.