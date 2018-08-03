Your reaction: All change for Preston and Chorley Hospital's car park charges

A new charging system is being introduced for car parking at the Royal Preston and Chorley and South Ribble Hospitals.

As we reported earlier this week, the changes are part of an overhaul of parking at the two sites which will begin later this year.

READ MORE: Preston and Chorley Hospitals' boss on the reasons for car parking charges



Predictably, the story attracted much comment on our social media channels, and here is a flavour of the views:

I am a current chemo patient at these two hospitals and have not been made aware of this. If it’s true it’s a disgrace.

Jude Causer

Making money off people who are serious ill or who have someone in hospital who’s seriously ill. This is a new low ,What’s the world coming too.

Tanya Louise Smith

Absolute disgrace, they should be ashamed.

Dot Carr

How low can they go, people who have Cancer have enough to worry about. Why don’t they just drop the directors wage. If I was to start a petition would I get the support?

Frank Stephen

My dad a pensioner had radiotherapy every day for three weeks, too ill to catch a bus, would have cost a fortune in parking. Always seems cutbacks start at the wrong end, how about for once cutting money from the top!

Christine Schofield

Don’t do it. You can find the money somewhere else. Not from these poorly people

Susan Hammond

I understand the need for staff parking as a nurse who used to work in Preston hospital. Working a late shift and then having to find your car in winter after 10pm in the dark is not good. But staff still have to pay for parking so why the need to start charging cancer patients and long-term sick visitors? It is a disgrace.

Andrea Hamriding

When my daughter was in and out of hospital during her pregnancy it cost me between £70 and £90 a week to park as I was in and out 2 to 3 times a day. We were not able to get help as she was in 2 or 3 days at time home half a day to a day. This caused me and my daughter financial problems and was on an ok wage. This could cause so many difficulties for those who are already struggling financially as well as emotionally. I agree with a small fee for appointments etc but for those there because of long term illnesses should be given exemptions.

Carol Fitzsimons

As a member of staff at chorley I can tell you that staff have to pay for parking, it's taken from our wages per month . It's not one rule for one and one for another.

Claire Martin

The site itself is not fit for purpose and can’t cope. There is land sitting at Cuerden that would make a fab hospital for the area and could actually make a car park big enough for everyone to use.

Haydn Williams

Absolutely disgusting!! When I had my cancer not having to pay for car parking was so helpful as I was on sick pay so struggled to live as it was it ! I wouldn’t like to imagine what it would of cost me for 10 months of treatment & appointments not to mention I had to have radiotherapy every day for 5 weeks as well as chemo ! Cancer patients have enough stress without having to worry about car park costs as well !!!

Emma Louise Ryan

What angers me is that visitors get concessions whilst nursing staff have to be charged to save people's lives. I find that disgusting!

John Wilson

There's nothing wrong with dropping someone off at the door and then just leaving? I have never paid to park anywhere and i ain't going to pay for this either

Thomas Wignall