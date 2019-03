And this year was bigger and better than ever. We asked you for pictures of your little bookworms, and you didn't disappoint. Here's a selection of the best:

Libby Parker, 5, as Amelia Earhart other Buy a Photo

6 year old Ronnie Regan other Buy a Photo

18 month old Henry as the Hungry Caterpillar. other Buy a Photo

Ettiene (2) and Reggie (1) , as 101 Dalmatians other Buy a Photo

View more