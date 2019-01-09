Work on Preston's Market Hall porch resumes after Christmas

Builders are finishing a new porch at Preston’s Market Hall after work paused over Christmas.

The porch is intended as a “buffer zone” to keep market traders warmer after complaints the market was ‘icy‘.

A spokesman at Preston City Council (PCC) said: “Work was paused for the last few weeks of Christmas shopping and is now being completed.”

Planning documents lodged as part of the application say the porch will “mitigate the present issue of draught inside the Market Hall building which is felt by both stallholders and the public and which is caused by the prevailing wind coming through the existing single set of doors”.

It is hoped that the entrance lobby, with two sets of glazed sliding doors, will reduce the draught.

Coun Brian Rollo, cabinet member for environment at PCC, said: “This porch will create a much needed windbreak and improve the experience for customers and traders alike.”

As the work continues the Market Hall will remain open as usual, and shoppers can enter from Starch House Square as well as at the other entrances on Earl Street and those facing Lancaster Road.

Work, which began on November 19, was scheduled for completion on December 10 but was put on hold over Christmas.