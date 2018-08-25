Woman, 34, raped in Preston City Centre alleyway

A woman, 34, was raped in a side alley in Preston City Centre overnight.

The assault of the 34-year-old-woman took place down an alleyway between Hogarths bar and St John's Minster on Church Street in the early hours of this morning, police say.

A man described as white, aged around 32 and with a bald head, got into a taxi with two other men shortly afterwards.

Detectives at Lancashire Constabulary have now launched an investigation into the attack which took place at around 3am.

DI Warren Atkinson from Preston CID said: “I would like to reassure people that incidents of this nature are rare in Preston City Centre and we are doing everything we can to trace the man described.

“If you think this was you or you saw or know anything that could assist with our investigation, please get in touch as you could hold vital information.”

You can call Preston CID on 01772 209724 or if you fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident reference 191 of August 25.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.