Windrush generation sharing memories at Preston's Harris Museum and Art Gallery

Visitors to Preston city centre will have the chance to listen to stories from members of the Windrush generation.

People who moved to the UK from the Caribbean will share their memories at the event which is taking place at the Harris Museum and Art Gallery.

As well as listening to a speaker, visitors are being invited to bring and share their own memories of the period.

A spokesman for the free event said: “Join us for the evening as we come together to talk about what Preston was like for people coming here from the Caribbean.

“Adrian Murrell from Windrush Initiatives will lead the discussion with community elder Johnathan Pond.

“They’ll chat about what it was like to move here from the Caribbean and invite everyone to join in.

“Where did you live?

“What was school or work like?

“We’d love to see any photographs – bring anything you’d like to share along.”

The Windrush generation refers to people who were invited to the UK between 1948 and 1971 from Caribbean countries such as Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados.

The name derives from the ship MV Empire Windrush, which on June 22, 1948, docked in Tilbury, Essex, bringing nearly 500 Jamaicans to the UK.

A scandal over the treatment of members of the Windrush generation came to a head earlier this year as reports came out about mostly elderly people being denied services, losing their jobs and even facing deportation.

The Windrush Memories event takes place on Wednesday, October 24 from 6.30pm to 8pm. It will be held in the Preston Windrush Generation exhibition on the second floor. Refreshments will be provided.