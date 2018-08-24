Whittingham and Goosnargh residents vow to fight back over proposals for multiple housing developments

Residents have voiced their fears over a raft of housing developments arguing that passing them would see the parish of Whittingham quadruple in size.

The protest group has also fired a warning shot to builders saying that they will fight the proposals to the end.

Michelle Woodburn, founder of Goosnargh and Whittingham against over development, has come forward with the warnings after latest plans announced could see 140 new homes built at land at Bushells Farm off Mill Lane.

Developers PWA Planning say that 45 per cent of the homes proposed would be affordable,

But residents in the area have vowed to fight the application tooth and nail. Michelle said: “This proposal is just one of several that are ongoing for our area which, if all were approved, would result in the construction of over 2,000 new homes, effectively quadrupling the size of our small village.

“We are surrounded by new developments, either completed or under construction, in neighbouring towns and villages within a three to four-mile radius, so how can there possibly be a legitimate need for a further 2,000 houses in this area?

“The residents of Goosnargh and Whittingham are vigorously opposed to the raft of planning proposals and applications currently being submitted for new build developments in our village.

"We want to make it abundantly clear that we will be fighting all of these proposals at all levels, up to and including Central Government, to change a fundamentally flawed system where the profiteering developers can dictate the future of our rural communities.”

Altogether there could be 2,049 homes coming to the area. Here is a selection:

101 homes have been approved on land to the rear of 126a Whittingham Lane and a new application has been submitted for 111 homes to the south

10 self-build units are also proposed in the triangle of land between Whittingham Lane, Langley Lane and Short Lane.

303 homes in Goosnargh Village Centre

900 homes in total at Whittingham Hospital

557 Homes at Higher Whittingham

• To see a full list of the housing developments planned for the area go to whittinghamparishcouncil.org.uk