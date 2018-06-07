Watch the moment army carries out controlled explosion after unexploded bomb found

A controlled explosion has been carried out in Preston tonight after an unexploded Second World War bomb was found.

The army bomb squad was called to a location near to the Reycling Lives complex on Longridge Road just after 2pm.

Tnd the device, which is believed to be a Second World War shell and which police said was "viable" was removed from the site and taken to a safe location before it was disposed of.

Police closed off the Guild Wheel cycle route near Longridge Road, between Ribbleton and Grimsargh and then called in the bomb squad.

The area surrounding the site was taped off until 7.30pm this evening.