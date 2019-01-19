Watch graffiti artist transform Retrogue vintage clothing store in Preston

A vintage clothing shop in Preston is inviting a graffiti artist to spray paint the image of a famous icon onto its walls.

Who the icon will be is still under wraps but owners of Retrogue say they will be making an announcement shortly.

Jimi Hendrix

Graffiti artist Joe Miles of Artwork by Joe will be dropping into the shop in Cannon Street in February and members of the public are invited to come and watch him at work.

Lisa Kirby, who owns Retrogue along with her business partner Brad Asquith, said: “He’s done work for us before so we won’t have anyone else because he’s so good.

“We have got three possible dates for him to come to Preston - February 5, 6 or 7.

“He’s done a huge Liam Gallagher which is a full wall and a full Jimi Hendrix on another wall.

Liam Gallagher

“We know what we are having on the third wall but we’ve not released it out yet to the public.

“It will be another huge icon.

“Outside we’re also having our shutters done. We took and idea from the John Lennon wall in Prague.

“The Lennon and Hendrix took him a day and a half to do - that was for two giant pieces.

“We are going to release the date soon and we’ll be inviting close friends to come inside and watch and members of the public are more than welcome to come outside and watch.

“It really is worth the watch. It is absolutely fantastic.”

Retrogue opened its doors to the public in October 2018.