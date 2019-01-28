Warnings of snow and ice for Preston

Have your say

Car drivers and train passengers are being warned that journeys could be hampered by snow and ice over the next two days.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Preston of ‘rain turning to snow, especially on hills, then turning icy’.

It affects the city between noon on Tuesday 29 to Wednesday 30 at 11am.

The Met Office has told residents to expect longer journey times by rail and road and ice on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Temperatures are expected to 0 °C overnight on Tuesday, dipping to -3 ° in the early hours of Thursday morning.