Warm tributes to well-known Preston biker, 'Shotgun Shane', 71

One of Preston’s biggest characters made his final journey through the city on the back of a pick-up truck.

Shane I’anson, who lived in Fishwick Parade, died aged 71 on December 28, only 13 days after being diagnosed with cancer. His family wanted to honour his wishes for his hearse to be driven by friend Steve Heatley.

Shane I'anson with his great-grandaughter Eden



His journey to St Mary Magdalene’s Church was followed by a procession of motorbikes, reflecting his love of biking.



“Dad didn’t do normal, and he went out differently”, said daughter Tracey, 44.



She said: “He was a real character, everyone knew him and he would do anything for anyone.”



Known as Shotgun Shane and Shane The Brain, he worked as a binman in his younger days, and later worked on cars.

Shane I'anson's coffin was taken to church on the back of his friend's pickup truck. Image courtesy of Joseph Gudgeon



An accident while motorbiking through Spain meant he could no longer ride, and instead he threw himself into cooking, painting and collecting items, including clowns and Dinky cars.



Last year his garden, filled with motorbikes and a Rocky Balboa statue was featured in the Post.



Tracy said: “It’ll be weird not seeing him sat in his garden, eating a pie and drinking a cup of tea, because he always did that, even with a brolly.



“Half of the children on the estate knew him and they will miss him too.”

Shane I'anson's coffin. Image courtesy of Joseph Gudgeon

Shane leaves wife Carol, three children, three grandchildren, 10-week-old great-grandaughter, Eden, as well as step-children.

