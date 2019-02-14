Warehouse and former St Mary’s School in Preston could be converted into flats

Proposals to turn a former 19th century school in Preston into a block of flats are in front of planners.

St Mary’s School, a detached two-storey building, is currently used as storage space.

But plans lodged with Preston City Council detail how applicant Piotr Szydlik of DBR Builders will convert the old school into 14 flats.

Planning documents submitted by agent Alexis Anderson-Jones of Serviam Planning for the building in St Mary’s Street state: “The planning application is for proposed change of use from a general industrial building to 14 flats.

“The building is a typical example of an older late 19th early 20th century school building with long vertical evenly distributed windows and strong symmetrical design.

“The proposal would see the development of 16 new parking bays to the rear yard area accessed from Dunmore Street.

“The footprint of the existing main building is to remain with no additions or extensions. The ancillary buildings within the rear yard are to be demolished.”

According to plans, the building will be divided up into 14 two, three and four-bedroomed apartments all with sitting rooms, kitchens and bathrooms.

There will also be space to store bicycles and an area for bins in the rear courtyard.

Access to the property is to be provided off St Mary’s Street which currently has two main entrances from the front of the building and will continue to be the main entrances when the building is converted.

Rooms will be connected via stairs and new wider corridors as builders say installing a lift is not practical.