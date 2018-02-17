Wanted: new Preston Council boss

The committee to find Preston City Council’s next chief executive officer will meet next week, starting the process to replace Lorraine Norris.

The current top officer announced earlier this month her intention to retire later in 2018, having been at the helm of the local authority since 2009.

Seven councillors will form the committee, four Labour, two Conservative and one Liberal Democrat with the leaders of each political group expected to take up three of the positions.

The committee, which meets on Thursday at the town hall, will then outline a job specification for the chief executive role and establish a timetable for the application process.

Ms Norris was promoted from the deputy chief executive role when previous incumbent Jim Carr retired in 2009. She has said it is “business as usual” with no date yet in place for when she will stand down later in the year.

Council leader Peter Rankin is also set to stand down before May’s elections.