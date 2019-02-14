Couples celebrated Valentine’s Day with a kiss under the moon at the Harris in the heart of Preston.

There were no proposals but one couple in their 70s shared how they had met 50 years ago and have been ‘happy ever after’.

Valentine's evening under the moon at the Harris

Jenni and Steve Reynolds, who live in Penwortham, met at a dance when they were both living in the Midlands 50 years ago.

“He asked me to this dance then I didn’t see him the entire night because he was involved in organising it,” said Jenni.

Asked what the secret to a happy marriage was Steve said: “We’re still trying to find that out.”

The duo have three grandchildren Leni, Jago and Reuben with another one on the way.

Coun Peter Kelly

The Valentine’s evening at the Harris was such a sell out success that it saw one Preston councillor dash out to Tesco to buy in more booze.

Coun Peter Kelly ran to the store to buy six extra bottles of Prosecco and another six bottles of red and white wine.

The Harris has enjoyed 16,000 visitors in the last week while the moon exhibition has been going on.