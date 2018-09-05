Urgent appeal for goods at Preston foodbank

Have your say

The foodbank in Preston has issued a desperate call for donations.

Tinned soup, tinned potatoes and toiletries are the specific items that the centre is in need of.

The Salvation Army, which runs the city foodbank from its centre in Harrington Street, gave away 798 bags of food in August - that is up from 675 bags in July.

Natalie Thomas, the community centre assistant, said: “We had a really good response following our last appeal but the demand is still very high.

“We are just struggling to maintain the supply. There are just specific things that we need - tinned soup, tinned potatoes and toiletries.

“We are expecting the need to stay the same because Universal Credit hasn’t rolled our completely yet so we are expecting similar figures this month.”

In July the foodbank had 122 referrals and in August that number went up to 165.

To donate to the foodbank drop items off at the Salvation Army centre in Preston.