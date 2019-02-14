Urgent appeal for a host family in Preston for Namibian asylum seeker

A Namibian asylum seeker is in urgent need of a home in Preston.

A charity has issued the appeal to link him up with a host family who would be willing to take him in.

In a statement Refugees at Home said: “We need a host in Preston.

“M is an asylum seeker from Namibia who is in the early stages of preparing a fresh claim. He has kids of connections locally, and is supported by the Red Cross.

“He goes to college in Preston and plays on a football team twice a week. He also loves reggae and gospel music.

“As he is preparing a fresh claim it will take a little while before he is entitled to accommodation provided by the Home Office - the system is bizarre and makes people homeless at one of their points of greatest need.

“We are asking for a host for a month initially.”

Sara Nathan, co founder of Refugees at Home, told the Post the charity is looking for hosts all over the North West but also home visitors.

She said: “We are quite careful about our hosts. We need somebody who does home assessments professionally so GPs or nurses for example.

“They need to be able to go into people’s homes and know about safeguarding.

“We ask them to go into people’s homes to do the visit before anyone goes into live with them.

“They are our eyes and ears on the ground if you like.

“But we need them because we can’t get the hosts going even though we have an urgent case if we can’t get any home visitors to do a visit.

“It’s a commitment of about two hours - a hour’s visit to a family and an hour to write up the assessment.”

To host the Namibian asylum seeker email info@refugeesathome.org

To find out more about becoming a host or a home visitor see www.refugeesathome.org