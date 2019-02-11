Two Reeds Rains branches in Penwortham and Fulwood close in estate agent shake up

Have your say

At least two Reeds Rains branches in Lancashire have closed as owners announce a shake up of the estate agent.

More than 120 branches are to disappear from the high street nationally as LSL Property Services launches plans to shut Your Move and Reeds Rains branches.

At least two Reeds Rains branches in Lancashire have closed as owners announce a shake up of the estate agent.

The Reeds Rains in Liverpool Road, Penwortham and Garstang Road, Fulwood closed on Thursday.

Signs stating “business is moving” are advising customers to contact the Preston branch in Fishergate.

A spokesman for the company was not able to disclose which stores were affected or numbers of job losses at this time.

Nationally the restructure means slashing 124 branches, cutting the stores from 404 to 280.

Reeds Rains also has outlets in Ackhurst Road and the High Street in Chorley, in Hough Lane, Leyland and in Station Road, Bamber Bridge.