Two new bulk buy supermarkets set to create 70 jobs in Preston and Bamber Bridge

Up to 70 jobs will be created when two new Food Warehouses open in Preston.

The Food Warehouse is an Iceland supermarket company focusing on bulk-buying as well as fresh and frozen food deals. The store also offers ‘When It’s Gone, It’s Gone’ deals, on homeware items.

The inside of a Food Warehouse

Launched just four years ago, The Food Warehouse now has more than 50 stores across Britain, including Blackburn and Liverpool.

The aim is to offer people the chance to make savings on branded products by buying in bulk.

Around 30 jobs planned for a store at Queen’s Retail Park, Preston, which is set to open next month, and between 30 and 40 jobs are expected to be created for a store which will open on the former Scartop Pine site in Station Road, Bamber Bridge.

No details have been announced for the opening of the Bamber Bridge store, but applications are being taken for the Preston store.

Lee Carroll, recruitment manager for The Food Warehouse: “It’s an exciting time to join The Food Warehouse as we rapidly expand our business across the UK.”

Each store is to be given a warehouse-style fit out, and covers around 10-15,000 sq. ft. of retail space.

Unlike some warehouse-type stores, there is no sign-up required at The Food Warehouse, customers can just arrive and start shopping.