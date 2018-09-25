Two cars go up in flames in Preston

Have your say

Firefighters battled to put out a blaze engulfing two cars.

A crew managed to extinguish the fire in Danway Road, Preston within 30 minutes.

An investigation into the cause of the fire, which took place today at 1.45pm, is now underway.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters from Preston were called to reports of a fire involving a car at an address on Danway Road, Preston.

"When they arrived they found two vehicles well alight, which they quickly extinguished using breathing apparatus and two hose reels."