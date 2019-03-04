Turf cut for state-of-the-art neurology care centre in Fulwood

A new state-of-the-art purpose-built neurology care centre is to come to an award-winning development in Fulwood.

Bosses at house builder Story Homes say they are “delighted” to announce that charity Sue Ryder will deliver the initiative at D’Urton Manor.

Planning has been approved for the scheme at the Eastway site and Sue Ryder will progress with the construction of the new facility, enhancing its services in the North West.

Story Homes’ North West managing director Paul Fleet, said: “We’re delighted that the Sue Ryder care facility has been approved and initial works have started for this scheme.

“The care facility will be constructed to a high specification to mirror our award-winning D’Urton Manor development.

“The site was originally secured by Story Homes in 2015 following a formal tender process from Homes England. It is a strategic site in the delivery of homes and infrastructure for the wider Preston area.

“It brings a very important service to the city, in a highly accessible location and close to Preston’s hospital. Sue Ryder has ensured their design compliments our high quality residential development.”

D’Urton Manor will deliver 300 family homes at Eastway and is one of the 11 key strategic developments identified as part of the 10 year City Deal signed by Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire Councils.

Seddon Construction has started work of the state-of-the-art neurological care centre, consisting of 40 beds and four supported living bungalows providing specialist care and rehabilitation.

Heidi Travis, chief executive at Sue Ryder, said: “Demand for our services continues to grow and the new centre will help develop and expand our services to better meet the needs of people with long term neurological conditions in and around the North West.”

Mark Phillips, senior specialist in Public Sector Land at Homes England added: “As a key partner in the Preston and Lancashire City Deal we’re committed to using our land to support local ambitions and meet the needs of communities. The Sue Ryder care centre will be a wonderful addition to D’Urton Manor and play an important role in the development of this new neighbourhood.”

Ed Wootton, director of construction at Seddon, said: “Sue Ryder Centres provide access to care and support to people and families at the times that they need it the most, and we’re delighted to be able to deliver this much needed scheme, in this new community development.”

It is estimated the new Sue Ryder Neurological Care Centre Lancashire will be completed in 2020.