Traffic is backing up on the M6 at Preston.

There is congestion from junction 31 on the southbound carriageway.

An onlooker said: “A car broadsided another car and spun it off.”

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “It was a damage only collision between two cars.

“A couple of lanes were blocked. It happened at 9am.”