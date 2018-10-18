Today is dedicated to Preston’s most famous suffragette Edith Rigby

It is Edith Rigby day today.

The day has been dedicated to Preston’s most famous suffragette by artists in the city.

Today would have been Edith’s 146th birthday and will be the first of many, says Claire Moore, who plays Edith in her play Woman on Fire about the unsung heroine.

John Woudberg writer and director of Woman on Fire said: “Certain Curtain Theatre Company intends to hold an Edith Rigby Day on October 18, every year until a statue is erected to this amazing woman – involving performances of Woman On Fire and other exciting events around it.”

This year also marks the 100th anniversary of the first women who won the right to vote in the UK.

Certain Curtain Theatre Company has designated an Edith Rigby Day for Preston’s own unsung Suffragette to celebrate her tenacity and to raise awareness of her achievements and those of her fellow suffragettes.

The company is working with Cinema For All, a national support and development organisation for community-led cinema and the Harris museum to celebrate the centenary with the theme of Born A Rebel.

Tonight an evening of film, theatre, discussion, and cake at the Harris is already sold out.