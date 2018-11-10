Three men in custody in connection with burglaries at Larches Co-op

Have your say

Three men are now in custody in connection with two burglaries in Larches.

Offenders had broken into a Co-op through a flat above.

This morning Preston Police issued a Tweet which said: “Last night #Team5IR attended report of a burglary at @coopUK, Larches.

“Police forced entry into a flat above and found that the offenders had gained entry into the store through the floor of the flat.

“We located three males and they're now awaiting interview for two aggravated burglaries.”

Police declined to provide any further details.