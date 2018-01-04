Three days of Northern rail strikes on the way

Travellers will face more disruption next week as RMT union members at Northern go on strike for another three days.

The operator says the majority of trains will run between 7am and 7pm on the strike days - Monday 8th, Wednesday 10th and Friday 12th January - but it has issued a revised timetable and advised passengers to check in advance. Commuters are warned services will be very busy.

Sharon Keith, regional director at Northern, said: “We will also have replacement bus services available on some routes where trains aren’t running.

“We ask everyone to take time to plan their journeys carefully, allow extra time for travel and regularly check for service updates on our website.”

It is the latest in a series of strikes in a dispute over plans for driver-only operated trains.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “RMT will continue to press all of the rail companies for genuine and meaningful talks in all of the separate disputes over safety and the role of the guard.”

View the timetables at northernrailway.co.uk/strike