Preston’s Flag Market was silent as thousands gathered to mark Armistice - on the centenary of the end of the First World War.

They held a two-minute silence at the war memorial for those who had given their lives for the country.

Preston Remembrance Sunday Service at the Flag Market

A bugler rounded off the silence with The Last Post.

The Lancastrian Brigade Corps of Drums, along with the Brindle Band, had led a parade to the Flag Market where the service of remembrance took place.

