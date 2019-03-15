Preston map

These pictures show Preston like you've never seen it before

A lost archive folder has come to light, and it contains some fascinating photos of Preston from a forgotten age.

Have a look at these, and see if you can recognise areas of our city:

You might know this bank on Church Street better at the Twelve Tellers Wetherspoon pub

1. Preston Savings Bank

Building the ornimental rock garden in Avenham Park. Over 130 tons of selected rock from Milnthorpe were used

2. 1936

The new exchange being build, bounded by Moor Lane, Walker Street, North Street and Warwick Street with the Corporation Elizabeth Street skyscraper flats in the background

3. Preston Exchange

All this empty land is now the University: you can see St Peter's Arts Centre and the Adelphi roundabout mid-right of the picture

4. UCLan

