These are the vehicles which have been seized by Lancashire Road Police around the county - just in February

They can also seize a vehicle if they think it’s being driven by someone who does not have a proper licence or insurance, if it's dangerously, illegally or obstructively parked and if it's broken-down or abandoned. Here are the vehicles removed from the road in and around Lancashire just one month

Vehicle collecting scrap in Garstang stopped and enquiries with insurance company concluded that no cover was in place. Vehicle seized and driver reported for the offence of no insurance.

This vehicle was sitting in the middle lane of the Northbound M6 when lane one was clear! Vehicle stopped to give Driver advice but transpires that Driver didnt have a UK license so vehicle seized!

Seized by in Preston. Driver stated couldn't afford the insurance.

Another one seized in Preston. Vehicle had no insurance, no MOT and no tax. Driver reported

