These are the vehicles which have been seized by Lancashire Road Police around the county - just in February
The police can seize a vehicle if they think it’s being used in a way that causes alarm, harassment or distress, for example careless or inconsiderate driving.
They can also seize a vehicle if they think it’s being driven by someone who does not have a proper licence or insurance, if it's dangerously, illegally or obstructively parked and if it's broken-down or abandoned. Here are the vehicles removed from the road in and around Lancashire just one month
Vehicle collecting scrap in Garstang stopped and enquiries with insurance company concluded that no cover was in place. Vehicle seized and driver reported for the offence of no insurance.