The Big Lunch to come back to Preston this summer, tastier than ever

It has been announced that The Big Lunch is returning to Preston for a fifth year.

The event, to be held on Ashton Park on Sunday, June 2, is part of a national event aimed at encouraging neighbours to get together.

Last year's Big Lunch in Ashton Park



Two new attractions will be added to the line up of attractions this year - an allotment show with plant sales, and a ‘football marathon’ run by coaches from Preston North End, featuring back-to-back 30 minute matches from 11am to 4pm.



There will also be food demonstrations, bouncy castles, trampolines, a craft fair, food stalls, a gin and prosecco cart, an F1 simulator and an inflatable assault course.



Organiser Jacky Hohol said: “It is getting bigger every year. Last year we had around 7,000 people, and we’re hoping for more this time.



“We’ve got all the things we’ve had in previous years, plus extras.

“The whole point of the Big Lunch is to get people together over something to eat. It’s to prevent isolation and it’s for anyone of any age or any ability.



“You don’t need to spend a penny, you can have a walk round and take it all in.”



The Big Lunch is the UK’s annual get together for neighbours. Every year in June since the idea began in 2009, millions of people stop what they’re doing and get together with neighbours in a nationwide act of community and friendship.



Jacky is keen to hear off stage performers who are interested in taking part, including singers and dancers.



Anyone interested should email: jackyhohol@blueyonder.co.uk