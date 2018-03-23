Take a vote to help McDonald's team of volunteers with a great Preston clean up

A group of 20 volunteers from Preston McDonald’s restaurants will come together to clean up their local area, in support of the national Great British Spring Clean campaign next week.

It is the second year McDonald’s is supporting the campaign and this is just one of many events McDonald’s restaurants are carrying out across the country.

And this year McDonald’s are offering readers of the Lancashire Post the opportunity to vote for which area the volunteers clean up later in the month.

The nominated clean up areas include Blackpool Road (between Deepdale Retail Park and New Hall Lane roundabout), the circuit of Riversway Docklands, London Road to the Capitol Centre Retail Park or the bank of the River Ribble

McDonald’s franchisee Nigel Dunnington, who owns and operates seven restaurants in the Preston, area said: “I’m really proud that staff from my restaurants are keen to volunteer their time for the clean-up.

"It’s great we can get readers involved in choosing which area is cleaned, to ensure our efforts make a real difference to people living in the local community.

"Its’s a key priority of ours to ensure that our area remains free of litter and an enjoyable place to live, work and visit. As a business we understand the important role that we play in making the area a better place.”

Alongside large community litter events like these, every McDonald’s restaurant carries out at least three litter patrols a day to collect all litter that has been discarded, regardless of its origin.

Crew members across the UK cover a total of 3,000 miles each week on litter patrols, which equates to 150,000 miles a year and the distance of five marathons each year per store.