Market Car Park

Take a last look around Preston's Market car park as it closes for good

A £1.5m scheme to flatten the old indoor market hall and multi-storey car park in Preston has begun

We sent our photographer for one last look around before the bulldozers moved in.

The contract has gone to a city-based demolition firm as part of the nationally acclaimed Preston Model
The contract has gone to a city-based demolition firm as part of the nationally acclaimed Preston Model
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
The Bradley Group, of Kent Street, got the job as the city council continues to look after local firms with its community wealth building agenda.
The Bradley Group, of Kent Street, got the job as the city council continues to look after local firms with its community wealth building agenda.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
When demolition is complete the area will be cleared to make way for a cinema and leisure complex, along with a replacement multi-storey car park.
When demolition is complete the area will be cleared to make way for a cinema and leisure complex, along with a replacement multi-storey car park.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
While the 1960s market hall was closed in February and replaced with a 3m state-of-the-art building under the outdoor market canopy, the car park was still in use until this week
While the 1960s market hall was closed in February and replaced with a 3m state-of-the-art building under the outdoor market canopy, the car park was still in use until this week
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4