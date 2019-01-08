Take a last look around Preston's Market car park as it closes for good A £1.5m scheme to flatten the old indoor market hall and multi-storey car park in Preston has begun We sent our photographer for one last look around before the bulldozers moved in. The contract has gone to a city-based demolition firm as part of the nationally acclaimed Preston Model jpimediaresell Buy a Photo The Bradley Group, of Kent Street, got the job as the city council continues to look after local firms with its community wealth building agenda. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo When demolition is complete the area will be cleared to make way for a cinema and leisure complex, along with a replacement multi-storey car park. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo While the 1960s market hall was closed in February and replaced with a 3m state-of-the-art building under the outdoor market canopy, the car park was still in use until this week jpimediaresell Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4