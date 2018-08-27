Success for Preston's blind bowlers

Three visually impaired bowlers from Preston and District Blind Bowling Club brought back the winners’ trophy after playing in a national tournament.

The players, Steve Dewitt, Chris Turnbull and Tony Kimpton took part in the Visually Impaired Bowls England (VIBE) National Outdoor Triples Championships which were held at Worthing in West Sussex on August 21 – 23.

As well as Preston, the teams taking part were representing Metro or London, Hastings, Taunton, Somerset and the Three Counties. Each game was scheduled to last for up to almost four hours. The Preston team got off to a flying start by winning their first four games and lost their final game by just four shots.

The club meets every Thursday afternoon from April to September at Moor Park in Preston.

New members with any kind of sight loss are always welcome. The club is also looking for volunteers to act as sighted helpers at meetings.

For more information, contact Steve Dewitt, the club’s secretary, on 01772 731576 or by email to prestonblindbowlingclub@outlook.com