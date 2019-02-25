Students from Preston's twin city in France to visit ahead of Brexit

A group of French students are on a visit to Preston looking at the impact of Brexit on the relationship between the two countries.

The 25 ambassadors from Preston’s twin city, Nîmes in the Occitanie region of southern France who arrived yesterday, will spend the next two weeks in town.

Based at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) the young people will take part in an English language course and also meet political and business leaders.

Organiser Monika Oszmaniec said: “We would like to enrich their stay with visits that could widen up their understanding of the British culture, politics and economy.

“The students will participate in the language course at UCLan and will visit some local institutions, the town hall and the mayor, the twinning city committee and the chamber of commerce.

“We are particularly interested in our post-Brexit relationship with the UK, what are the perspectives for continuing mobility programmes and exchanges, what are the feelings at the British side.

“We also hope to meet some local students and have a chance to talk about these topics not only with the representatives of the institutions but also with local, ordinary people.”

The centre of Nîmes - Alès offered scholarships to 25 students from 11 higher education institutions. The group will be in town until March 8.