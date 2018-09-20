Speed restrictions on Northern trains in Lancashire

Trains in Lancashire have been given a speed restriction as the bad weather continues into the evening.

Rail service Northern has issued a travel update saying that some routes in the North West are affected.

A spokesman at the company said: “Due to an emergency speed restriction many services in the North West will be affected until the rest of the evening.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience to our customers.”

Routes with the speed restriction include:

* The Bamber Bridge to Bolton line

* Wigan to Preston

* Preston to Carnforth

* Bolton to Euxton Junction

It comes as the Met Office has put a Yellow wind warning in place for Storm Bronagh - the second named storm system of the season - covering much of England and parts of Wales.

The Met Office has warned that Storm Bronagh will bring wind gusts of 45-50mph to exposed coasts and in a few spots inland, while some gusts of 60-65 mph are possible, particularly overnight into Friday across eastern England.