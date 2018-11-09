Show 'You’ve Changed' brings gender transition into spotlight in Preston

Have your say

A show bringing gender transition into the spotlight is on the way to Preston.

You’ve Changed is a one-woman performance by award-winning artist Kate O’Donnell who tranistioned 15 years ago.

Taking on the dancing skills of Fred Astaire she transforms live on stage into his dancing partner Ginger Rogers.

Billed as ‘Hilarious, shocking, heartbreaking and eye opening’ the show brings into question society’s accepted gender norms.

Promotional material about the show states: “It’s fifteen years since Kate transitioned and a lot has changed. But, where gender is concerned, are we still stuck in the dark ages?

“Kate transitions live on stage from Fred Astaire to Ginger Rogers challenging the idea that genitals equal gender and literally baring all.

“You’ve Changed sees Kate collaborate with choreographers, musicians and filmmakers to explore the ins and outs and ups and downs of transitioning.

“Has Kate changed? Or is the world just catching up? Either way it’s time to face the music and dance.

“This show questions how far we’ve come, and how far we still have to go. The world is changing, but not fast enough for Kate.”

This year’s tour follows a critically acclaimed tour in 2017.

Kate will perform You’ve Changed at the Media Factory, University of Central Lancashire on Friday, November 16 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £12. Concessions are £9.

Book at www.derelictlive.org