Shining a spotlight on Preston's homeless people

A new group has formed to look into issues surrounding homelessness in Preston.

As part of the investigation, members of Preston City Council will speak to homeless charities, police and others with specialist knowledge.

Scrutiny chairman Coun Carol Henshaw said: “People are suffering. This is another look into a situation which appears to be worsening even though we have some really good groups which are working hard to address the situation.”

Setting out the scope of the new committee, documents state: “The council is legally obliged to provide advice and assistance to households who are homeless or threatened with homelessness.

“Housing Advice Service (HAS) has been working closely with a number of partner agencies to develop a housing and support pathway for those in Preston with the most complex needs.”

As part of the review councillors will look into the causes of homelessness, facilities and funding available for homeless people in the city.

It will also examine the barriers to housing, issues of mental health, drugs and alcohol and the specific issues which people under the age of 18 and those between 18 and 25s.