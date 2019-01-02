Share your memories and photographs of the early days of Ingol at two community events

Have your say

People of Ingol are being invited to share their memories of the area at two special events this month.

Staff from the Harris Museum, alongside former Ingol Councillor, Dr Bill Shannon (pictured), are hosting get-togethers to mark 50 years since the opening of Holy Family Catholic Primary School and Ingol Community Primary School.

Dr Bill Shannon

The area was developed in the 1960s as Preston expanded and slum clearance work was carried out following the Second World War.

Dr Shannon said: “Before the 1960s, almost nobody lived in the area and then in the 1960s, around 1,500 houses were built on green fields.

“People were not happy about the land-grab at the time.”

He added: “If you look at the schools and the churches, they scream 1960s at you.

“It’s really about recording memories from that period onwards. We want people to share their memories and their photographs of their homes, their communities.

“We really haven’t got a lot of information about ordinary people’s lives - things like what it was like having a garden and an inside toilet for the first time.”

The first event takes place at the Intact Centre in Whitby Avenue on Wednesday, January 23 from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

The second event is at Ingol Library on Saturday, January 26 from 11am till noon.

Both events are free to attend and include refreshments.

It is hoped that memories and photographs shared at the events will eventually be used in a display at the Harris Museum and Library.

For more information, call 01772 905411.