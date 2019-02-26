Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell to visit for launch of Preston Labour group’s election campaign

The Shadow Chancellor will visit Preston to launch the Labour group’s campaign for the upcoming council elections.

MP John McDonnell will share the stage with Preston MP Mark Hendrick and leader of the city council Matthew Brown.

Coun Matthew said it was a “privilege” to have John McDonnell supporting the group in its campaign drive ahead of the ‘all out’ council elections.

He said: “Obviously most Members of Parliament do support councils in local elections but the council is well respected with what we are doing with the Preston Model.

“Because of that they are very keen to get behind us. We’ve also had members of the Welsh Assembly visiting to find out about the Preston Model.

“We are hoping to have a lot of people.

“It’s a very high profile launch and we are delighted that John is coming up.”

A pamphlet for the event states: “We will be launching the Preston manifesto for the 2019 all out council elections.

“Everyone is welcome to attend this meeting so you can see our vision for a fairer, vibrant city that will ensure no one is left behind.”

Asked what constituents can expect from the new manifesto Matthew added: “It’s going to be similar to what we have done before.

“It’s about taking it further with affordable housing, the community bank, the best services possible and raising wages. It’s about making ourselves resilient.”

Council elections for the city of Preston, are scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 2.

The council has undergone a wholesale boundary revision, reducing the number of both councillors and electoral wards, meaning it will be the first ‘all out’ election since the Preston Council election in 2002.

The Labour group's launch event takes place at Deepdale Stadium in the Tom Finney stand on March 21, 6pm-8pm.