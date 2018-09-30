Scam suspect posing as police tried to con people into handing over bank details

Preston police has warned people to remain vigilant after reports were made about a suspected scam involving a man posing as a police officer.

Police told people on social media on yesterday that a man claiming to be from the Metropolitan police was trying to con people into handing over important bank details.

A spokesman said: “We have received a number of reports of what appears to be a scam. A male is claiming to be from the Metropolitan police and is trying to obtain bank details after suggesting that a bank fraud has taken place.”

People have been warned not to hand over any information to the man, and to call police on 101 should he approach them.