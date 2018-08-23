Saying goodbye to the summer with brand new family fun day at Preston's Moor Park

Preston residents are being told to 'save the date' for the Moor Park Get Together coming to the city next month.

The Moor Park Get Together aims to provide families and young people the opportunity to enjoy new and exciting activities on the park.

RockPrest tribute festival at Moor Park in Preston

A number of community organisations and partners have been working together to organise the event on Sunday, September 2, and the hope is it will provide local people with information about some of the fantastic services available in and around the city of Preston.

The event will provide a launch of the Parks restoration which has been enabled by funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund and Big Lottery Fund and we are hoping to attract new visitors to the park to showcase what is on offer and bring the community together for an afternoon of fun.

Jimmy Khan, Partnership Manager from Greenwich Leisure Ltd said “GLL are once again proud to be leading this family event in the Park. We are looking forward, with our partners, to surpassing the success we achieved last year with even more opportunities available for the community to take part and have fun.

"We look forward to seeing some old friends and some new faces.”

The event is free of charge and will consist of numerous activities to keep the whole family happy, including: Sports activities like Cricket and Hockey, face painting, arts and crafts, circus skills, health checks, music and cycling.

Preston Coun Brian Rollo, cabinet member for environment, said: “The Moor Park Get Together is promising to be a fantastic community event where families can come together and have fun – and it’s all free!

“Now the phase one restoration is complete thanks to Heritage Lottery, Big Lotto funding and national lottery players, the park is the perfect setting for events and activities for families to enjoy.

“Hopefully the sun will be shining, so join us for a packed programme of activities and fun.”

The event runs from 11am to 2pm.