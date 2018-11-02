Salmsbury Hall beekeepers from Bamber Bridge scoop top prizes for honey

Lancashire beekeepers have scooped four top prizes for their honey at a national show.

Kath, 52, and Simon, 54, Cordingley, from Bamber Bridge, have 100 beehives dotted around the county.

The Cordingleys honey on show for judges in Surrey

The duo won second place for best medium honey, third prize in the best ling heather honey category, highly commended for their soft set honey and very high highly commended for their granulated honey at The National Honey Show.

Kath said: “I run the Bee Centre which is in the grounds of Salmsbury Hall. I’ve got about 100 hives in all of Lancashire in different places.

“There were 2050 entries into this annual honey show from around the world and The Bee Centre came home with many awards.

“We were very very pleased, it’s the 85th year they have had it.

“People come from all over the world so it’s the one to win.

“This is the first I’ve actually shown the honey in nationally. I won at the Preston Honey Show in September and at the Lancashire and North West Honey Show at Brockholes. It was the judge there who said it was good enough for the national awards.”

The Bee Centre won five awards in total including a first prize for a picture of a bee eating some homemade fudge taken by Simon. As part of the prize the image will go on the front page of Bee Craft magazine.