Crowdfunding appeal launched to help 89-year-old great-grandfather facing £650 insurance charges

A crowdfunding appeal has been launched to help pay insurance charges for an 89-year-old victim of crime.

The Lancashire Post revealed that great-grandfather James Rogers must pay out £650 in insurance excesses after a thief broke into his home in Cromwell Road, Ribbleton, stole his car keys, garage keys, then smashed his car into his garden wall before fleeing.

It comes just months after the death of Mr Robert’s wife Elizabeth and his radiotherapy treatment for cancer.

His son-in-law Mick Whiles called the charges “earth-shatteringly disgusting”.

Now reader Jacqueline Winslow, 36, has set up a Just Giving page to raise the £650 for Mr Roberts.

She said: “Come on people of Preston, let’s help 89 year old James after an already rubbish year. I want to remind him what community spirit is.”

Mr Whiles said: “It’s absolutely brilliant news.

“I’ve also been contacted by a builder called Neil Davidson, offering to repair the wall free of charge.

“It goes to show there are a few scoundrels about, but a lot more good people.”

To donate to the appeal, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/preston-helping-james?utm_term=KPJaej87g



