Regeneration of Preston Market Hall and car park progresses

City leaders voted on a decision relating to the continuing development of the Harris Quarter in Preston.

What the decision was about was kept under wraps and discussed in a meeting today at which members of the press and public were excluded.

However, in a statement afterwards leader of PCC coun Matthew Brown said: “I am pleased to say that with unanimous cross-party council support we are able to progress with our ambitious plans for the former Market Hall and Market car park site.

“We are working hard to ensure that our plans, which include an exciting cinema and leisure offer, maximise the benefit to both Preston city centre and the wider economy.

“It is important to us that the development complements Preston Markets and the burgeoning leisure and cultural offer in the city centre, as well as deliver our core values of community wealth building and social value in every achievable way.

“I look forward to continuing to work alongside Muse and The Light Cinemas to achieve this exciting development for the city.”

During the meeting members were updated on the project’s progress.

In addition to a modern cinema, the scheme’s initial designs include restaurants which will face Preston Market Hall, and the creation of a new public square.

There are also plans for a 250 space multi-storey car park providing a gateway frontage with direct access from Ringway.