Rare football memorabilia to go on display at exhibition at new £15m Shankly Hotel in Preston

Rare football memorabilia will be displayed at an exhibition at a new £15m hotel in Preston.

The Shankly Hotel, which is under development, is to house a permanent football exhibition in honour of the late Sir Tom Finney CBE and Bill Shankly OBE.

Christopher William Shankly Carline, co-owner of the Shankly Hotel Preston

Following talks between Christopher William Shankly Carline - the grandson of the legendary Liverpool FC manager - and the family of Sir Tom - it was agreed that the Finney family would work closely with the Shankly family to provide an undisclosed number of items of unique and rare football memorabilia from Sir Tom’s football career.

This will be in addition to the items which the Shankly family are loaning to mark a permanent memorial and tribute to two giants of the football world and Preston North End FC.

The National Football Museum, previously located in Preston but now based in Manchester, has also agreed to support the Shankly Hotel with a number of items of memorabilia from the playing careers of the two.

Christopher, co-owner of the Shankly Hotel and the grandson of Bill Shankly personally met with Brian Finney, the son of Sir Tom to curate and agree the collection of unique items which will include;

* Sir Tom Finney’s OBE and his CBE

* Freedom of the City of Preston scroll and silver casket

* Army Wartime Football Medal

* Testimonial Programme

* Preston North End shirt signed by Sir Tom Finney CBE

* 1950’s boots endorsed by Sir Tom Finney CBE

Christopher said: “I had a very productive meeting with Brian Finney the son of Sir Tom on behalf of the family and we discussed how we could jointly honour the memory of Sir Tom and my grandfather’s football achievements at Preston.

“I am thrilled and delighted to confirm that we now have agreed our Shankly Hotel memorabilia collaboration with the Finney family.

“The family have agreed to provide a number of unique items which will make this a truly outstanding collaboration and one which will be unique.”

Collections officer for the National Football Museum Peter Holme said: “The National Football Museum is pleased to assist the Shankly Hotel project in Preston with displays of memorabilia which celebrate the lives and achievements of two icons of Football, Sir Tom Finney CBE and Bill Shankly OBE, both of whom had long playing careers at Preston North End Football Club.

“They are also inductees in the National Football Museum's Hall of Fame.”

Christopher added: “When the National Football museum was based in Preston it was a fantastic visitor experience for football fans from across the UK to visit and it was a huge loss to the city.

“We hope in some way - working with the Finney family - and combining their memorabilia to bring something special and unique back to the city.

“Together with the National Football museum and the Finney family we aim to make the Shankly Hotel Preston one of the top football themed hotels and experiences in the UK creating something very unique for football fans and to continue the legacy that the National Football museum first established in Preston.

“For me the greatest honour will be to see the legacy of Sir Tom and my grandfather Bill celebrated for their achievements and the values that they stood for both as gentlemen and footballers and which truly made football the beautiful game that it is today.”

The former Grade II listed post office building, which is 114 years old, will be transformed into a luxurious 65 room boutique hotel.

The Shankly hotel is being modelled on similar lines to the Liverpool hotel which will feature Shankly memorabilia complete with photographs, and nostalgia connected to his time at the various clubs he served during his playing and management career.