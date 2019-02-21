Proud Preston's lamb: The sign is everywhere if you look hard enough
You know about the symbol of our proud city, but have you noticed just how many there are?
The lamb on the city shield is a biblical image of Jesus Christ, and the same image that represented 7th century bishop St Wilfrid, the city's patron saint. The "PP" on the city shield stands for "Princeps Pacis" (Prince of Peace), another title for Christ invoking Him as protector of the city, though it is also often taken to stand for the city's nickname "Proud Preston".