Project update: Work is almost finished on a luxury apartment scheme aimed at kick-starting high street living in Preston

What’s happening?

Work is almost complete on a £2.5m transformation of the former EH Booths headquarters, tearoom and warehouses in Glovers Court, Preston.

The show apartment at City Bridge Apartments, Preston

TSS Property, which is carrying out the work, said work on 14 flats will be finished in around eight to 12 weeks, with seven units already sold and exchanged.

The show apartment, which takes in the iconic clock bridge, is now on the market for £175,000.

What’s it all about?

TSS Property said they wanted to “try a new concept” after the lease renewal for the building they owned came up.

A spokesman for TSS Property Ltd, said it was “the first high street living concept in Preston”, adding: “ We’re kickstarting it and setting the benchmark for luxury.”

The tearoom had been used for storage and there were significant leaks in the roof.

Key pieces of the Grade II listed building, including panelling, ceiling cornicing and steel work, have been kept and sympathetically restored and used alongside modern fittings.

What do they say?

A TSS Property spokesman said: “It’s been a real challenge, but the work and dedication that has gone into each and every detail has been meticulous.

“We are proud to say this will stand as one of the most luxurious apartment developments in Preston, if not Lancashire.”

They added: “This is a huge boost in the economy for Preston along with the other developments happening in the city centre right now.

“With the anticipated number of people moving back into the city centre, we hope shops, bars and restaurants will flourish.

“Local and national developers are seeing this city as an affordable alternative to Manchester and Liverpool, so all we need is positivity, good key decisions from the council and like-minded people of Preston.

